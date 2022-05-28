Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $178.90

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.90 and last traded at $176.38, with a volume of 8821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.78.

A number of analysts have commented on AMR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.62 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at $663,950.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,895 shares of company stock worth $13,973,935. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

