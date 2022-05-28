Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VEEE opened at $3.18 on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 million and a PE ratio of -8.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEE. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

