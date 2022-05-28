Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Increases By 86.7%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UTStarcom in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:UTSI Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

