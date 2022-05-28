TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 757,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.14 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.09.

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($2.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -10.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,306,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,761,000 after buying an additional 466,575 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 90.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,344,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 2,534,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 212,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

