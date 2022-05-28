Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Rises By 126.5%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a growth of 126.5% from the April 30th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,494,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.2277 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 395.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 740,718 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 67.5% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 661,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 266,460 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 686.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 615,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 537,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 22,544.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 87,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the first quarter worth $410,000.

