Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Rises By 126.5%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a growth of 126.5% from the April 30th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,494,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.2277 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.
