TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 757,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 658,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.14 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $69.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($5.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($2.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

