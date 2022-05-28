TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 554,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 220,324.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 182,869 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 190.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 112.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRMD opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.35 and a beta of -276.34. TORM has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TORM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRMD shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on TORM in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

