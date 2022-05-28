TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ USCTU opened at $10.07 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USCTU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,114,000.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

