BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,687 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,784 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Banc of California worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Banc of California by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

BANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

BANC stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.29. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

