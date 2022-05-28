39,321 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 39,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after purchasing an additional 310,137 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,427,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 233,411 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 506,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 176,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $23.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42.

