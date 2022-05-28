BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NYSE:FBK opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

