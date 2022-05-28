Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 4,832 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cutera were worth $16,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 711.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $875.46 million, a PE ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.