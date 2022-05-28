Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,190,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 171,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of FutureFuel worth $16,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,972,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FutureFuel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FutureFuel by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 149,726 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 244,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $7.34 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

