Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 769,850 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,051,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 769,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Enel Américas worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 95,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ENIA stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Enel Américas ( NYSE:ENIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

