Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,464,502 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $17,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.09) to €3.00 ($3.19) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.20 ($4.47) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.77.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

