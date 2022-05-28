Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,740 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,409,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 202,795 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

SGMO opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.63. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

