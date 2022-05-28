Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 22,703 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $4,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,734,001 shares in the company, valued at $489,339,645.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 615,417 shares of company stock valued at $51,593,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $355.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

