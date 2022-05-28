Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,844,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,883 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $984.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

