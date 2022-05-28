LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) & Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Financial Comparison

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

80.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LifeStance Health Group and Mitesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.45%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -49.60% -22.41% -17.94% Mitesco -5,118.27% -4,559.69% -153.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Mitesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $667.51 million 4.35 -$307.20 million ($1.07) -7.24 Mitesco $120,000.00 311.95 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.82

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Mitesco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 32 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Mitesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.