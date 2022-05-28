The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

