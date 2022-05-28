Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $302.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $296.00 to $302.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.05.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $280.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.61 and a 200 day moving average of $222.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $282.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,280 shares of company stock worth $19,194,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

