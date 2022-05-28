Barclays Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $56.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.62.

NYSE OVV opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,308. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 315,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 130,976 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

