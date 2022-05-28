Stephens Cuts LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $58.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,888,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,011,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in LiveRamp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,661,000 after buying an additional 523,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,954,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,465,000 after buying an additional 383,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.