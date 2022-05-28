LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
RAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.20.
NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.
In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LiveRamp (Get Rating)
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
