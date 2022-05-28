LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LiveRamp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.20.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

