Susquehanna Trims LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price to $50.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 37,910 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

