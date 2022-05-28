Barclays Trims Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Target Price to $99.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $117.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush lowered Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.07.

NYSE RL opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $86.55 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. CWM LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

