Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Target Price to $101.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RL. Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.07.

RL opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.15. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $86.55 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $50,673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,220,000 after buying an additional 437,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after buying an additional 421,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $40,466,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

