Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.07.

NYSE RL opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $86.55 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,336,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

