Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.22). PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PlayAGS by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in PlayAGS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in PlayAGS by 521.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in PlayAGS by 95.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $214.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.81.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

