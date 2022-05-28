Analysts Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.23). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

