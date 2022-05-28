Zacks: Analysts Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post $1.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.22. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.72%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

