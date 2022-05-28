Zacks: Analysts Expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Post $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $2.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,755,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,203,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $168.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $156.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

