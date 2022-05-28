Analysts Expect Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Salesforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Salesforce reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Salesforce.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.20.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $165.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.51 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.00.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,221,645 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

