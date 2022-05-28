Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Conn’s by 53.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.30.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

