Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. Exagen reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

XGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Exagen by 90.7% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Exagen by 20.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 990,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 168,729 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exagen by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 467,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exagen by 36.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Exagen has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

