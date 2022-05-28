$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

BSMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

