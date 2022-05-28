Brokerages Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.00. Silgan reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 110.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Silgan has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.22%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

