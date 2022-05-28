Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) to post $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $17.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $17.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $19.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $19.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $253.59 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $178.73 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

