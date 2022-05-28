$1.27 EPS Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Kroger reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

KR stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Kroger has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $236,958,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,540,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

