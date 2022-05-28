Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.08). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 753,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 350,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

