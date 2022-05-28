Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Sells $160,358.00 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28.

CSCO stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $721,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

