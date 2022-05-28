Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $177,772.98 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CIEN opened at $52.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

