Lori Anne Pearson Acquires 3,200 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson purchased 3,200 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,088.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,011 shares in the company, valued at C$24,439,138.52.

BAM.A opened at C$64.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.97. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of C$57.40 and a 1 year high of C$79.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAM.A. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

