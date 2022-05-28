Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires $180,667.79 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 11,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $180,667.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,693,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,278,912.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $206,652.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $98,395.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $99,273.60.

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $163,642.90.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,941 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $117,844.44.

On Monday, May 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,059 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $102,920.22.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 61,785 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $879,200.55.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42.

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.99 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $502.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Donegal Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 56,398 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.