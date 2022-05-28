RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Sells $191,200.00 in Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $191,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.72. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.46 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RadNet by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDNT. StockNews.com began coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.