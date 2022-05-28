Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Buys 6,940 Shares

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $194,875.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,670.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:GLP opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 118,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

