Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,618.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NCBS stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

