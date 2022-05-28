KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $17.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wolfe Research from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,634,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

