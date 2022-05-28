Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $20.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $24.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “peer perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Shares of RF opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

