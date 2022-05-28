Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $20.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $24.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “peer perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.
Shares of RF opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.
About Regions Financial (Get Rating)
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
