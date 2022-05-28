ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

ProPetro stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 2.51.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

